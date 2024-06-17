Previous
The speed of Light by tiss
The speed of Light

It’s fun to watch Valo run around and take random pictures when he has zoomies. The result is always funny! 😃
Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
