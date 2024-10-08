Previous
Precious, priceless Bocșa 💖 by tiss
255 / 365

Precious, priceless Bocșa 💖

My loved ones visited my most beloved place today. 💖
I was glad and grateful to see it virtually in real time. 🙏🏻
I picked up some of the dear objects from Bocșa as a picture of the day. 💕
8th October 2024

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats.
70% complete

Photo Details

