First homework ๐Ÿ˜

Although the lettersโ€™ size and direction seem like a mere suggestion at this point, Iโ€™m very proud of him and how heโ€™s improving everyday! ๐Ÿ’–

I deciphered some of it, interviewed him about the rest and then added โ€œsubtitlesโ€ on the side, for the teachers. ๐Ÿ˜