Parent-teacher meeting by tiss
271 / 365

Parent-teacher meeting

We attended a parent-teacher meeting today and it was delightful! Our son is already our favorite talking topic, so what could be better than cooperating with our teacher about him! 🥰
24th October 2024 24th Oct 24

