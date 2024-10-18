Previous
Cratiță 🥘 by tiss
Cratiță 🥘

I love these kinds of pots, as my grandma mami cooked in them all the time when I was little and they always remind me of her. I just realized I have none like that whatsoever, I only have modern steel pots and I wonder how that came to happen! ☹️
18th October 2024

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland.
