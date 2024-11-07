Swirling Leaves in a Stream

I have always liked streams or creeks and waterfalls and when you can stretch time and see the blurred movement of the water or anything floating or entrained in the flow it makes it even more magical for me.



So when I saw these leaves making slow circles in a pool behind an old fallen log blocking this stream I had to photograph it and stretch time if you will.



The photo was taken at 23.5mm on my crop sensor Fujifilm camera, at f/8.0 with the ISO at 160 and the exposure was 15 seconds with a circular polarizer on the lens.



I wish I had added more room on the right and left-hand sides. There was a snag of brush to the left that I didn't want to include in the photo. I should have taken more time to see if I could get more of the pool in the frame.