2 / 365
Framed Trees (B&W alternative)
alternative Shot for the 52 week's challenge "Framed":
https://365project.org/toinette/365-2020/2021-01-12
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
marie
ace
@toinette
Comments and suggestions are much appreciated! 01/2021: I promised myself this year that I won't put too much pressure on my shoulders concerning this project.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Themes &amp;amp; Challenges
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
12th January 2021 1:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
