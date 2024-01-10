Previous
Frozen by tonus
8 / 365

Frozen

During my walk this morning I saw this frozen puddle, after playing around with the Dehaze, Clarity, & Texture sliders I made some strong adjustments to the Tone Curve and came up with this result.

Probably a Marmite image but I liked it.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Anthony Small

ace
@tonus
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise