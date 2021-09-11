Previous
Mennonite family at the antique show by tunia
Mennonite family at the antique show

We have both Old Order Amish and Mennonite families in my area. People usually just call them all "Amish" but that wouldn't really be correct. The backpack adds a little modern touch and I saw a lot of them today.
Tunia McClure

