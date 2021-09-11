Sign up
Photo 1934
Mennonite family at the antique show
We have both Old Order Amish and Mennonite families in my area. People usually just call them all "Amish" but that wouldn't really be correct. The backpack adds a little modern touch and I saw a lot of them today.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th September 2021 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
