Photo 2071
Rainy days are for reading
the view from my reading chair
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2071
photos
55
followers
57
following
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th April 2022 5:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
katy
ace
What a beautiful view. Your tulip tree is gorgeous and it’s a wonderful way to spend a rainy day with that in sight.
April 12th, 2022
