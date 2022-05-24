Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2096
Drawing the old tree stump
At our retreat while people drew and painted and played music, I took pictures. Everyone understood that this was my creative time and they paid no attention to me. What a fun day.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2096
photos
54
followers
56
following
574% complete
View this month »
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
22nd May 2022 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close