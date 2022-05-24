Previous
Drawing the old tree stump by tunia
Drawing the old tree stump

At our retreat while people drew and painted and played music, I took pictures. Everyone understood that this was my creative time and they paid no attention to me. What a fun day.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Tunia McClure

bkb in the city
Great capture
May 24th, 2022  
