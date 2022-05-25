Previous
A hug from her teacher on her last day of elementary school

Lots of tears on this day.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
