Photo 2142
A little of this and that
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
5th August 2022 12:35pm
Kathy
ace
I really like the variety of colorful flowers in this wonderful pottery pitcher. Looks like summer.
August 5th, 2022
essiesue
Yesterday when I saw this bouquet in this precious pitcher I almost said "Don't ever get rid of this before telling me." fav
August 5th, 2022
