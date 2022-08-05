Previous
Next
A little of this and that by tunia
Photo 2142

A little of this and that

5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I really like the variety of colorful flowers in this wonderful pottery pitcher. Looks like summer.
August 5th, 2022  
essiesue
Yesterday when I saw this bouquet in this precious pitcher I almost said "Don't ever get rid of this before telling me." fav
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise