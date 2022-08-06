Previous
Learning about Harris's Hawk by tunia
Learning about Harris's Hawk

The Talon Trust in Evansville, IN rehabilitates injured raptors. I watched a program on this hawk and a screech owl. All the work is done by volunteers.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
