Previous
Next
Learning about Aquaponics by tunia
Photo 2170

Learning about Aquaponics

Jennifer and her husband grow lettuce in water, fertilized by the fish they raise. It's a complicated process and seems to be a huge amount of work. I had the lettuce for lunch today and it's good.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
594% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise