Photo 2170
Learning about Aquaponics
Jennifer and her husband grow lettuce in water, fertilized by the fish they raise. It's a complicated process and seems to be a huge amount of work. I had the lettuce for lunch today and it's good.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
