Sunflowers...in the grocery store by tunia
Photo 2273

Sunflowers...in the grocery store

23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Tunia McClure

Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
LOL! Glad you put the disclaimer on your title! I was getting all excited that you already had sunflowers! Beautifully photographed Tunia
March 23rd, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🍀 ace
Sunflowers have a way of brightening up your day! Nicely captured.
March 23rd, 2023  
