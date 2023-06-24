Sign up
Photo 2333
New mural on Main St.
Our town is trying to bring people back to downtown and Main St. Like small towns all over Wal Mart has pulled them away and forced small stores to close.
Tunia McClure
Peter Dulis
Nice
Nice
June 24th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Direct and to the point.
June 24th, 2023
