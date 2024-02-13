Sign up
Previous
Photo 2474
An old round barn
This barn has been kept in the same family since it was built and they have preserved it. It is now used for special events.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
2
1
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2474
photos
52
followers
54
following
677% complete
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
katy
ace
How unique! I bet it is a great place for a party!
February 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture...I've never seen a round bond.
February 14th, 2024
