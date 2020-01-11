Sign up
Photo 2064
Dust, Dust and More Dust
The bane of my life at the moment. Dust storms, dust from the main road, dust from the bare paddocks, dust from our feet...What would I give for a shower of rain to lay the dust.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P600
Taken
10th January 2020 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dust
