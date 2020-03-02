Sign up
Photo 2083
Juvenile
A young crimson wing coming in to take advantage of the water in the bird bath.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P600
Taken
2nd March 2020 11:37am
