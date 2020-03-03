Previous
Great Expectations by ubobohobo
Photo 2087

Great Expectations

Loving my new retaining wall and so looking forward to bringing this area back to life. Come on builders. I'm wanting this build finished yesterday! My patience is wearing thin.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
580% complete

Photo Details

