Previous
Next
Oh No! by ubobohobo
Photo 2088

Oh No!

Our lives took another knock yesterday. Kel was called to hospital by his oncologist. These renovations can not finish fast enough.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
This was taken quite a while ago. How is everything there now? How is Kel and how are the renos going?
Wishing you only the best!
April 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise