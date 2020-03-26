Sign up
Photo 2084
Peaches and Cream
It was hard to practise social distancing when this little bundle of joy, great grandson No3, came to visit before Covid-19 has us in total isolation.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
family
family
Diana
ace
So precious!
March 27th, 2020
