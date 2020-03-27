Previous
To Autumn by ubobohobo
Photo 2085

To Autumn

"Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness," ~John Keats

For the firs time in years we are having a real autumn and I'm loving it.
Margaret Pengelly

Annie D ace
one of my favourite poems - lovely image to go with
March 27th, 2020  
