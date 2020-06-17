Previous
Missed It! by ubobohobo
Photo 2150

Missed It!

We spotted a giant hornet hauling an even bigger spider across the concrete. He couldn't fly because the spider was too big so he was walking backwards pulling the spider behind him. By the time I'd grabbed my camera and focused on him he was on the edge of the rock in the foreground. I clicked but he and the spider had disappeared over the edge of the rock in the foreground. By the time I reached the edge, all I saw were the legs of the spider disappearing in under the rock where I presume it has become food for the next generation of giant orange hornets.
17th June 2020 17th Jun 20

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
