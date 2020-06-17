Missed It!

We spotted a giant hornet hauling an even bigger spider across the concrete. He couldn't fly because the spider was too big so he was walking backwards pulling the spider behind him. By the time I'd grabbed my camera and focused on him he was on the edge of the rock in the foreground. I clicked but he and the spider had disappeared over the edge of the rock in the foreground. By the time I reached the edge, all I saw were the legs of the spider disappearing in under the rock where I presume it has become food for the next generation of giant orange hornets.