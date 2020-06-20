Previous
Open For Business by ubobohobo
After being locked down since March the Discovery Centre is again open for business with a book load of rules to follow so everyone stays safe. Still it was great to have visitors back again and music floating across the camp ground once more.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

