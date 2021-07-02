Previous
Next
Red Combs in the Sunset by ubobohobo
Photo 2159

Red Combs in the Sunset

It's a chilly afternoon and the roosters have the hens hold up behind the shed catching the last rays of sunlight before going off to roost.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise