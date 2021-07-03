Previous
King of the Garden by ubobohobo
Photo 2160

King of the Garden

This cheeky little fellow is boss of the garden. He's only about 20cm in size but fights well above his weight. He's just sent a butcherbird on his way and is back up in his tree sharing the good news with his mate.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
592% complete

View this month »

