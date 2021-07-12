Previous
Next Generation by ubobohobo
Next Generation

A couple of our young bulls growing out quite nicely.
Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Diana ace
What a great shot of these beautiful bulls with their gentle faces.
July 12th, 2021  
Dianne
Such beautiful healthy looking animals.
July 12th, 2021  
