Photo 2181
Next Generation
A couple of our young bulls growing out quite nicely.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
2
2
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
bull
,
santa
,
farm
,
gertrudis
Diana
ace
What a great shot of these beautiful bulls with their gentle faces.
July 12th, 2021
Dianne
Such beautiful healthy looking animals.
July 12th, 2021
