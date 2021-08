Dusty Work

The dust is flying in our neighbour's yards. I'm glad I'm watching from a distance. He is selling 3 double deckers of weaners tomorrow. That is, he has ordered 3 trucks each a double decked semi trailer to transport his calves just weaned from their mothers to market. That is over 200 head of young cattle. The dust is being blown across the paddock to our house. It is so thick I have had to shut the windows and doors on that side of the house.