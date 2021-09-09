Sign up
Photo 2251
Playtime
With a strong blustery sou'easter blowing, the galahs took the opportunity to play, They perched on the bare limbs of the white cedar and let the wind spin them around the perch like a windmill screeching wildly all the while. Very entertaining.
9th September 2021
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
