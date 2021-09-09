Previous
Next
Playtime by ubobohobo
Photo 2251

Playtime

With a strong blustery sou'easter blowing, the galahs took the opportunity to play, They perched on the bare limbs of the white cedar and let the wind spin them around the perch like a windmill screeching wildly all the while. Very entertaining.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise