Mystery Solved...

...in part. Each afternoon, just on sunset, I have noticed the choughs gather at this spot and fluff about for quite a considerable time before flying off to roost. My curiosity got the better of me and I hid myself early and waited for their arrival. They are filling their feathers with dust.

They pick it up in the beaks and appear to blow it into their feathers like spraying on perfume. I imagine this might be to chase lice. But I'm still mystified by the other activity i observed. They are placing small pieces of plant matter into their feathers as well. Why? I have no idea.