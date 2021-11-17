Previous
17 Nov - Hail by ubobohobo
17 Nov - Hail

Another first for the season. Very pleased that it was swift and tiny. In fact by the time I found the camera and took a photo the ones that had bounced onto the verandah during yesterday afternoon's event, were almost melted away.
Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
