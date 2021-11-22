Previous
22 Rainband Passing by ubobohobo
Photo 2313

22 Rainband Passing

First rainy day for ages. Rained all day. I do love the sound of rain on the roof. It cleared in time for a glorious sunset with clear blue skies behind the rainband which passed on out to sea.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
633% complete

