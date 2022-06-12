Previous
On the Rail Trail by ubobohobo
Photo 2371

On the Rail Trail

Our Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail is getting plenty of use and Glassford Creek looked very pretty as the first walker pmade her way cross the waterway on our QCWA walk in June to promote our health strategy, Sit less. .Move more.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
