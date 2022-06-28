Previous
Cycling Nomads by ubobohobo
We are offering a new service at the Discovery Centre, Ubobo. To assist cyclists using the Rail Trail, we use Coles click and collect service and have their grocery order ready and waiting when they arrive for their overnight stay.
Margaret Pengelly

