Fog Lifting by ubobohobo
Photo 2380

Fog Lifting

Airport delays. Planes diverted. Here in the Boyne Valley it was well after nine before the fog began to lift over the mountains...unusual winter weather.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

