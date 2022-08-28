Previous
Feeding Away by ubobohobo
Photo 2423

Feeding Away

The neighbour's weaners on a lovely crop of barley. They'd all been over to have a chat and check us out as we closed the gate and made a lovely rural scene as they feed away in a line across the paddock.
28th August 2022

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

