Photo 2423
Feeding Away
The neighbour's weaners on a lovely crop of barley. They'd all been over to have a chat and check us out as we closed the gate and made a lovely rural scene as they feed away in a line across the paddock.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Tags
cattle
,
australia
,
rural
,
crop
,
fodder
