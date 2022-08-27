Previous
Next
Happy Anniversary to Us by ubobohobo
Photo 2421

Happy Anniversary to Us

Celebrating 56 years of marriage today. The photo was taken with our youngest granddaughter at her 21st birthday earlier in the month.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise