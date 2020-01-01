Previous
Next
beach day by ulla
Photo 465

beach day

Happy new year... May 2020 be a great year for you!!

we spent the day at the beach near our daughters home ... It was warm but not warm enough for me to swim!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
The beach is always a great place to spend the day...beautiful!
January 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise