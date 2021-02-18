love never dies

even thought I am walking through the darkness of loosing the love of my life, I know his spirit lives on - he has stepped into the realm of eternity.



Yesterday my husband took his last breath and I was by his side holding his hand - just as we had hoped for.



tears of sadness and joy fill my heart because I had 30 years of walking beside a man of great integrity and love but now I will not be able to look into his loving eyes or draw near to him when I am lonely.



There is beauty in pain - even if the light is dim I know that this too will pass. The memories will live on like precious gems in my heart.



Until we meet again I will choose to look into the light not the darkness.