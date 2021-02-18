Previous
love never dies by ulla
Photo 541

love never dies

even thought I am walking through the darkness of loosing the love of my life, I know his spirit lives on - he has stepped into the realm of eternity.

Yesterday my husband took his last breath and I was by his side holding his hand - just as we had hoped for.

tears of sadness and joy fill my heart because I had 30 years of walking beside a man of great integrity and love but now I will not be able to look into his loving eyes or draw near to him when I am lonely.

There is beauty in pain - even if the light is dim I know that this too will pass. The memories will live on like precious gems in my heart.

Until we meet again I will choose to look into the light not the darkness.
18th February 2021

Ulrika

Big hugs to you and your beautiful family. Love never dies, and forever he will be in your hearts and minds until you meet again. May you always look to the light and remember him with love and grace. Be gentle with yourself, take all the time you need and know that we are always here for you at 365 and that you are in my prayers.
February 18th, 2021  
