Photo 547
dreamy days
I am slowly starting to process the past few months, weeks and days - it is starting to feel a bit surreal but I guess reality will set in at some point.
Being away from home at my daughters home is a nice break from the daily routines and stresses I had been so much a part of.
The country and beach scenery is so relaxing and so is the garden which is full of native plants I don't have at home.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
1085
photos
57
followers
103
following
149% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
1st March 2021 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
