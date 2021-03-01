Previous
dreamy days by ulla
dreamy days

I am slowly starting to process the past few months, weeks and days - it is starting to feel a bit surreal but I guess reality will set in at some point.

Being away from home at my daughters home is a nice break from the daily routines and stresses I had been so much a part of.

The country and beach scenery is so relaxing and so is the garden which is full of native plants I don't have at home.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Ulrika

I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
