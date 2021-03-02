Previous
love never fails by ulla
Photo 548

love never fails

This is quite a personal picture and post but it's where I am at right now. We picked up my husband's ashes today and the photo we had on his coffin.

I have placed the photo on his bedside table as a reminder of the love we had and I will continue to have even though he is not physically here.

Love is worth it even when it hurts. I am blessed ❤️
2nd March 2021

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland)
