Photo 548
love never fails
This is quite a personal picture and post but it's where I am at right now. We picked up my husband's ashes today and the photo we had on his coffin.
I have placed the photo on his bedside table as a reminder of the love we had and I will continue to have even though he is not physically here.
Love is worth it even when it hurts. I am blessed ❤️
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Photo Details
