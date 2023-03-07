Sign up
Photo 670
autumn roses
after a super busy day... I swung my camera out of the car and took this on they way inside.. it is raining and windy. I love how the background shows how grey it was!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
