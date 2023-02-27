Sign up
58 / 365
Day 58 - Culture
There are many different cultures in this world.
VooDoo is a unique mixture of Catholic and African beliefs.
It is most commonly seen in Haiti and New Orleans.
A friend brought this back to me from New Orleans many years ago.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
2
0
Lisa B
ace
@unicornlover0109
I am a working wife, grandmother and mom. We have 8 grandchildren, so look out - they will defiantly make their way into my 365 Challenge....
60
photos
25
followers
75
following
15% complete
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
27th February 2023 8:53am
Tags
365
,
culture
Agnes
ace
Nice
February 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Oh my. I think I saw some when I was in New Orleans.
February 27th, 2023
