Previous
Next
Day 58 - Culture by unicornlover0109
58 / 365

Day 58 - Culture

There are many different cultures in this world.
VooDoo is a unique mixture of Catholic and African beliefs.
It is most commonly seen in Haiti and New Orleans.
A friend brought this back to me from New Orleans many years ago.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Lisa B

ace
@unicornlover0109
I am a working wife, grandmother and mom. We have 8 grandchildren, so look out - they will defiantly make their way into my 365 Challenge....
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Nice
February 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Oh my. I think I saw some when I was in New Orleans.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise