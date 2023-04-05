Previous
Day 95 - Next to You by unicornlover0109
95 / 365

Day 95 - Next to You

My husband and I enjoying our new addiction. Ice hockey - the desert has welcomed a new sport to our valley and we are loving it. The CV Firebirds hockey team and their new arena is soooo much fun.
5th April 2023

Lisa B

@unicornlover0109
I am a working wife, grandmother and mom. We have 8 grandchildren, so look out - they will defiantly make their way into my 365 Challenge....
