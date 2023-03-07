Previous
Day 67 - Clouds by unicornlover0109
66 / 365

Day 67 - Clouds

Southern California has had some of the strangest weather. Rain and even snow in places that never gets that kind of weather.
These are just long whisky clouds across the sky. Nothing fun to guess shapes or anything like that.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Lisa B

@unicornlover0109
I am a working wife, grandmother and mom. We have 8 grandchildren, so look out - they will defiantly make their way into my 365 Challenge....
