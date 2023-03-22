Previous
Day 82 - Daffodils by unicornlover0109
Day 82 - Daffodils

Today is National Daffodil Day
Daffodil’s have served as a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of cancer.
March is daffodil days for the American Cancer Society when you can order daffodils and help support the American Cancer Society.
Lisa B

@unicornlover0109
Carole Sandford ace
A great frame full of daffs!
March 22nd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I like how you have filled the frame. Great shot.
March 22nd, 2023  
