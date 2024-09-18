Previous
Next
Office view by v_marius
7 / 365

Office view

A very busy day at work. I admired the view only through its reflection in the work table.
It was a very long day.
18th September 2024 18th Sep 24

Marius Voinea

@v_marius
Photographer on a break here! Cannot believe stil have my account up and running, after more than 5 years. Although my photos were deleted, not...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise