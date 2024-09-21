Previous
Autumn apple by v_marius
10 / 365

Autumn apple

First apple from my garden.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Marius Voinea

@v_marius
Photographer on a break here! Cannot believe stil have my account up and running, after more than 5 years. Although my photos were deleted, not...
